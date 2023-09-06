Sep 06, 2023 / 09:25PM GMT

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software Coverage



Jay, welcome to Communacopia and Technology Conference. This might be your first Communacopia and Technology Conference, I think.



Edward Kreps - Confluent, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



That's right.



Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software Coverage



The conference itself was going to be 2 years old because we had the first version of it last year.



Edward Kreps - Confluent, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



I haven't been here with this name.



Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Software Coverage



Yes, exactly. Welcome. Rohan, congratulations on becoming CFO. How does it feel?



Rohan Sivaram - Confluent, Inc. - CFO



It feels great. And I've been with Confluent for 3 years, so a lot of contin