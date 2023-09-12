Sep 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst
Good afternoon. I'm Rob Owens. I'm with Piper, Co-Head of Tech Research, and I head our security and infrastructure software practice. Very excited to introduce our next company. We kind of put them in that very cool company bucket in terms of what they do and where the opportunity is. So we have Confluent with us. Stephanie and Rohan, I'll let you two introduce yourselves because you might be somewhat new to this group, and congratulations on your new CFO role. So...
Rohan Sivaram - Confluent, Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Appreciate it. Well, hey, everyone. Rohan Sivaram. Been in the role for just over a month right now, so fairly new. But I've been with Confluent for over 3 years. So been part of the company since pre-IPO days. Looking forward to the conversation.
Stephanie Buscemi - Confluent, Inc. - CMO
Hi, all. Stephanie Buscemi, I'm Chief Marketing Officer at Confluent. I've spent about 25 years in enterprise marketing in tec
Confluent Inc at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference Transcript
