Feb 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Kim, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ingersoll Rand Announces Plans to Acquire Precision Flow Systems Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Zac Nagle, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Zachary A. Nagle - Ingersoll-Rand Plc - VP of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on short notice to discuss the announcement we made this morning regarding our intent to acquire Precision Flow Systems. This call is being webcast to the ingersollrand.com, where you'll find the accompanying presentation and press release. We are also recording and archiving this call on our website.
Please go to Slide 2. Statements made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ
Ingersoll-Rand PLC to Acquire Precision Flow Systems from Funds Advised by BC Partners Advisors L.P. and The Carlyle Group for $ 1.45 Billion Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...