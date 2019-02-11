Feb 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Zachary A. Nagle - Ingersoll-Rand Plc - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on short notice to discuss the announcement we made this morning regarding our intent to acquire Precision Flow Systems. This call is being webcast to the ingersollrand.com, where you'll find the accompanying presentation and press release. We are also recording and archiving this call on our website.



Please go to Slide 2. Statements made in today's call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ