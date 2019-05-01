Q1 2019 Carlyle Group LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group L.P. - MD & Head of Public Market IR



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are our Co-Chief Executive Officers, Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



