Jun 11, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst



All right. So we're going to go ahead and get started this afternoon. I'm Mike Cyprys, Morgan Stanley's brokers and asset managers analyst, and I've been asked to read our disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the research registration desk.



So it's my pleasure to introduce our next company, The Carlyle Group, and with us today is Glenn Youngkin, Carlyle's Co-CEO. Glenn has been with the company for over 23 years. He's Co-CEO along with Kewsong Lee. Also here is Dan Harris from Investor Relations. Carlyle, as you know, is a diversified alternative asset manager with over $220 billion of assets under management today across Private Equity, Real Assets, credit and Investment Solutions.



So Glenn, welcome. Let me turn it over to you to make a presentation, and then we're going to sit down and have a fires