Oct 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OSRAM Licht AG Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Juliana Baron. Please go ahead.



Juliana Baron - OSRAM Licht AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Emma. Good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Many thanks for dialing in on short notice. And welcome to this conference call following the failure of the AMS takeover offer, which has been announced last Friday. Please note that this is not a business update. As such, we will not comment on current trading or outlook.



With me on the call are Dr. Olaf Berlien, our CEO; and Ingo Bank, our CFO. Olaf will start with a short introductory statement. Afterwards, we will be happy to answer your questions. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. You can follow the webcast on our website at osram.com/ir.



And now I'm pleased to hand over to Olaf.



Olaf Berlien - OSRAM Licht AG - CEO &am