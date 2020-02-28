Feb 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. Let's get started. This is Craig Siegenthaler from CrÃ©dit Suisse, and it's my pleasure to introduce Kewsong Lee from the Carlyle Group.



Kewsong Lee - The Carlyle Group Inc. - Co-CEO & Director of Carlyle Group Management L.L.C.- General Partner



Thanks for having me here, Craig.



Craig William Siegenthaler - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Kew is the firm's Co-CEO and also chairs Carlyle's Executive Committee. He joined Carlyle back in 2013 as Deputy CIO. And in 2016, he was promoted to lead Carlyle's credit business. Carlyle is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with $224 billion in assets under management. And while many know the firm from its very strong reputation in private equity, Carlyle has been focused on building out its credit business, its real assets business and its investment solutions business.



So Kew