Q2 2020 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Carlyle Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Daniel Harris. You may begin, sir.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Demetrius. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is our Co-Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.



Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. T