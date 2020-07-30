Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Carlyle Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Mr. Daniel Harris. You may begin, sir.
Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR
Thank you, Demetrius. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is our Co-Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.
We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.
Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. T
Q2 2020 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...