Dec 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst
Okay. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to your Morgan Stanley sell representative.
And with that, good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, Morgan Stanley's brokers and asset managers analyst. And for our next session, I'm pleased to welcome Curt Buser, the Chief Financial Officer at The Carlyle Group. Curt has been with the company for over 16 years, serves as the -- on the firm's Management Committee and Executive Group.
Carlyle is one of the leading global asset managers with over $230 billion of client assets under management across private equity, credit, real estate, real assets and investment solutions.
Curt, thanks for being here today.
Curtis L. Buser - The Carlyle Group Inc. - CFO
Mike, thanks for having us. Really want to thank both NASDAQ and Morgan Stanley for sponsoring this.
Carlyle Group Inc at Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Dec 01, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...