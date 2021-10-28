Q3 2021 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Carlyle Group Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning and welcome to Carlyle's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.



We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.



Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future