Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Carlyle Group Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - MD & Head of Public IR
Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning and welcome to Carlyle's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Kewsong Lee; and our Chief Financial Officer, Curt Buser. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.
We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provided reconciliations of these measures to GAAP in our earnings release.
Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future
Q3 2021 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...