Nov 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carlyle Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations.
Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - Partner & Head of Public IR
Thank you, Josh. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Schwartz; and Chief Financial Officer, John Redett. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and a detailed earnings presentation, which is also available on our Investor Relations website. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.
We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have provide
Q3 2023 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...