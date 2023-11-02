Q3 2023 Chord Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Chord Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Lou, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael H. Lou - Chord Energy Corporation - CFO & Executive VP



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. Today, we are reporting our third quarter 2023 financial and operational results. We are delighted to have you on our call. I'm joined today by Danny Brown, Chip Rimer, Richard Robuck, and other members of the team. Please be advised that our remarks, including the answers to your questions, include statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently disclosed in our earnings releases and conference calls.



Those risks include, among others, matters that we