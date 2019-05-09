Q1 2019 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Coherus BioSciences 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Dimitris, and I'll be your conference operator for the call today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to David Arrington, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead, sir.



David Arrington - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, Dimitris, and good afternoon, everyone. After close of market today, we issued our first quarter financial results press release. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences' website. Joining me for today's call will be Coherus' President and CEO, Denny Lanfear; Chief Financial Officer, Jean Viret; Chief Legal Officer, Thomas Fitzpatrick; and Senior Vice President of Marketing and Market Access, Jim Hassard.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind you that we would be making forward-looking statements with