Nov 21, 2019 / 09:20AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming. Very close to the action here. (inaudible) analyst at Jefferies, and we're delighted to have with us Denny Lanfear, Founder (inaudible) the guy who brings in all the revenue. (inaudible) access. We're going to do a fireside chat, which is a great way to get us going forward.



So Denny and Jim, welcome. Thanks for coming to London.



Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

So let's start to talk. So after a period of debate, lots of work on the regulatory front, sorting out patent litigation, biosimilars have finally arrived in the U.S. It seems like we've been talking about them forever. Obviously, Coherus has executed really well on your initial opportunity, which competes in the $4 billion Neupogen market. Can you, Denny, give us an update on where Coherus is now? You launched UDENYCA in January, and it's done really well, posting Q3 sales well ove