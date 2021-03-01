Mar 01, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Kenneth Charles Cacciatore - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Wonderful. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. Thanks, Denny, for taking the time. It's great to see you. Looking forward next year to be able to see you in-person again back in Boston but a good substitute to have you here virtually.



So I'm joined by colleague, Georgi. Stacy, unfortunately, is at another meeting, so she couldn't join. But Georgi, Stacy and I can -- comprise our team.



So anyways, Denny, wonderful seeing you. It's been many years we've been working together. The story continues to evolve in really fascinating ways. I think my experience with you has been, you actually end up almost always universally doing what you say you're going to do. There's usually like in all things in drug development, it's not just up into the right. There's a little bit of pauses and moving around. But you eventually get exactly to where you plan on getting to. I think that's appropriate as we think about -- when we get into the PD-1 conversation and how you're going approach that market.

<