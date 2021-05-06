Q1 2021 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

McDavid Stilwell - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier announcing our 2021 first quarter results. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences' website.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to advance our biosimilar and immuno-oncology product candidates through development and registration, our commercialization of UDENYCA and other potential products in the future, our ability to meet our R&D and SG&A expense guidance for 2021 as well as our uses of capital, all of which involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and c