May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Q1 2021 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to McDavid Stilwell, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stilwell, you may begin.
McDavid Stilwell - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We issued a press release earlier announcing our 2021 first quarter results. This release can be found on the Coherus BioSciences' website.
Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to advance our biosimilar and immuno-oncology product candidates through development and registration, our commercialization of UDENYCA and other potential products in the future, our ability to meet our R&D and SG&A expense guidance for 2021 as well as our uses of capital, all of which involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and c
Q1 2021 Coherus BioSciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...