Oct 27, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

McDavid Stilwell - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - CFO



This is McDavid Stilwell, Chief Financial Officer of Coherus BioSciences. We issued a press release earlier announcing the U.S. FDA approval of LOQTORZI for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. This release can be found on the Coherus Biosciences' website.



Today's call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus' current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to enter into future partnerships and approval for new products and to launch our products in a timely manner, projections of future financial performance, including expenses and revenue, projections of future market share for any product and our expectations for market opportunity for any indication.



All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to sub