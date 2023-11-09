Coherus BioSciences Inc at UBS BioPharma Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Ashwani Verma - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director of Americas Equity Research & US Specialty Pharma Analyst
Okay. Good day everybody. My name is Ash Verma. I'm a SMID cap biotech and spec pharma analyst at UBS. And with me today is the Coherus team. With us, Denny Lanfear, who's the CEO; Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer; and Theresa Lavallee, who is the Chief Development Officer. Thanks for joining us.
Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you very much for the invitation to the conference, and we're happy to talk to you today, Ash.
Ashwani Verma - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director of Americas Equity Research & US Specialty Pharma Analyst
Great. So just maybe start off like with a quick, very brief outline for the company for people that might not be familiar, just like take a couple of quick minutes and then to the questions.
Dennis M. Lanfear - Coherus BioSciences, Inc. - Chairman, President & C
Nov 09, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
