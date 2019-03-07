Q4 2018 Chuy's Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Jon W. Howie - Chuy's Holdings - Inc. - VP, CFO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings release, it can also be found on our website at www.chuys.com in the Investors section.