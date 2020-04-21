Civista Bancshares Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

James O. Miller - Civista Bancshares, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Civista Bancshares. Due to the extraordinary circumstances that we find ourselves in and pursuant to recent public filings and notices, this meeting is being conducted by telephone to the extent possible. We certainly want to thank you for your cooperation and understanding. With that, we will call the meeting to order.



We have today, Dennis Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista Bancshares; Lance Morrison, Corporate Secretary of Civista Bancshares; Amy Grant, our recording secretary; Ian McDowell from S.R. Snodgrass, P.C., who will be available to respond to questions from shareholders; and Tony Weiss from the firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymo