Jun 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

James Oliviero - Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO



Good morning. I'm James Oliviero, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of Checkpoint Therapeutics, and I'll be presiding over today's virtual meeting of stockholders. On behalf of our company, I want to welcome you to our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which is now called to order. We are very pleased to have each of you in attendance at today's virtual meeting.



Let me begin by introducing the other directors of the company in attendance by means of remote communication. With us today are Michael S. Weiss, Lindsay A. Rosenwald, Christian BÃ©chon, Neil Herskowitz, Barry Salzman, and Scott Boilen. Also virtually present today is JT Scheriff of BDO USA, our independent auditors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Matthew Mamak of Alston & Bird, our legal counsel, and Peter Descovich of Broadridge Financial Solutions, who will serve as Secretary and Inspector of Elections of the meeting.



All stockholders of record as of April 18, 2022, are entitled to vote at this virtual meeting and have the abilit