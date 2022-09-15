Clarus Corp at Raymond James Consumer Conference Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 05:10PM GMT

Joe Altobello - Raymond James - Analyst



My name is Joe Altobello, equity research analyst here at Raymond James. We are very pleased to have with us today senior management from Clarus Corporation, including President, John Walbrecht; and CFO, Mike Yates. We will be following a hybrid fireside chat format over the next 30 minutes. We're going to start with an overview from John, followed by Q&A. And so without further ado, let me hand things off to John.



John Walbrecht - Clarus Corporation - President



Okay. Thank you guys for all coming in. Good afternoon. As said, my name is John Walbrecht. I'm the President of Clarus. Mike Yates, our CFO; and [Zach], who is here, is our Head of M&A as well.



Clarus is a publicly traded company focused on the outdoor space, specifically on building, growing, and acquiring what we call super fan brands. You know super fan brands in your world is brands like Apple.



In our portfolio, we have six of them today, the first being the most badass mountain brand called Black Diamond. If you watched any Netflix o