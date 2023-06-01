Clarus Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Cody Slach - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD & Director of Investor Relation



Welcome to Clarus Corporation's 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Today's annual meeting is being broadcast live over the Internet. I would like to turn today's webcast over to Mr. Warren B. Kanders, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clarus Corporation.



Please go ahead, Mr. Kanders.



Warren B. Kanders - Clarus Corporation - Executive Chairman



Thank you. I am Warren B. Kanders, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clarus Corporation, and I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting of the company's stockholders. I would like to introduce you to the directors of the company participating at this annual meeting: Donald L. House, Nicholas Sokolow, Michael A. Henning, Susan Ottmann; and James E. Walker III, the directors of the company.



Also present at this meeting are Aaron Kuehne, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of the company; Michael J. Yates, Chief Financial Officer of the company; Neil