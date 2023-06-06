Clarus Corp at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 02:55PM GMT

Jim Duffy - Stifel - Analyst



Good morning. I'm Jim Duffy, the analyst following sports and lifestyle brands for Stifel. Thanks for joining. I'm very pleased to be here with Clarus Corporation today. With us from Clarus, on my far left, Mike Yates, the Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Kuehne, the Chief Operating Officer.



Guys, let's start really high level, maybe just discussion of Clarus business segments and the brand portfolio, as a quick introduction.



Aaron Kuehne - Clarus Corporation - EVP & COO



You bet. So, Clarus is a holding company focused on the outdoor space. We really focus on what we call Super Fan brands. And these brands are market leading brands that are focused on the enthusiast consumer within a particular space or set of activities. We are composed of three different segments: the outdoor segment, and then precision sports, as well as adventure. Within the outdoor segment, we have one of the top-five women's brands in the outdoor space being Black Diamond. Black Diamond is focused on climbing, mountaineering, hiking, trekking, alp