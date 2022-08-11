Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cellebrite's Q2 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anat Earon-Heilborn. Please go ahead.
Anat Earon-Heilborn - Cellebrite DI Ltd. - VP of IR
Thank you. Welcome to Cellebrite's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call. Joining me today are Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO; and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite's CFO. This call is being recorded, and a replay of this recording as well as the presentation that accompanies this call will be made available on our website shortly after the call.
A copy of today's press release and financial statements, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations as well as supplemental financial information for the second quarter are available on the Investor Relations website at investors.cellebrite.com. Statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking stat
Q2 2022 Cellebrite DI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...