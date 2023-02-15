Feb 15, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cellebrite's Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sabrina Mathews, with Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Sabrina.
Sabrina Mathews - The Blueshirt Group - Director
Thank you. Welcome to Cellebrite's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results earnings call. Joining me today are Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite CFO.
This call is being recorded, and a replay of this recording as well as the presentation that accompanies this call will be made available on our website shortly after the call.
A copy of today's press release and financial statements, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, as well as supplemental financial information for the fourth quarter are available on the Investor Relations website at investors.cellebrite.com.
Also, unless stated otherwise, our fourth
Q4 2022 Cellebrite DI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...