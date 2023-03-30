Mar 30, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - MD



Okay. Welcome back, everybody, to H.C. Wainwright's Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference, with a focus on skin disorders and diseases. My name is Joe Pantginis. I'm the director of research and managing director here at the firm. Very happy to have our next fireside chat, Celldex Therapeutics, which I've been covering for quite some time.



I'll make that comment later too, but really happy that we can have this discussion today. With us is Anthony Marucci, the Founder and CEO of the company; Tibor Keler, another Founder, Executive Vice President, and Chief Scientific Officer of the company, and Dr. Diane Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at the company.



So with that said, I'm looking forward to dive right in here, because there's a lot of data to talk about, a lot of ins and outs of what's been going on at the company. But the Celldex story has been quite visible over the last year, primarily due to Barzolvolimab, formerly CDX-0159. And as I've been saying, I've been covering the story for many years