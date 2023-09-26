Sep 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the afternoon session of the Cantor Healthcare Conference. Really happy to be with the Celldex team. We have Anthony Marucci, CEO; Dr. Diego Alvarado, Executive Director of Research; and Dr. Diane Young, CMO.



Thank you all so much for coming. I really appreciate it.



Diego Alvarado - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive Director of Research



Thank you for inviting us. Glad to see you again.



Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - Analyst



Yes. So our conference is well timed to this year because you have two data readouts expected before year end. After the success of your healthy volunteer and urticaria studies, we're going to see the first look at barzo, and a new indication, prurigo nodularis.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - AnalystTo set the stage, why you believe this indication is relevant for mast cell targeting?