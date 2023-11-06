Celldex Therapeutics Inc Conference Call & Webcast Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sarah Cavanaugh - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Affairs & Administration



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss clinical results from our Barzolvolimab program in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria and Prurigo Nodularis this morning.



On our call, I have Anthony Marucci, Co-Founder, President and CEO; Dr. Diane Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Tibor Keler, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Margo Heath-Chiozzi, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; and Dr. Diego Alvarado, Executive Director of Research and Research Lead on the program.



Before we begin our discussion, I would like to direct your attention to Slide 2 with respect to important information regarding t