Q2 2023 Columbus McKinnon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Deborah K. Pawlowski



Thank you, [Latonya], and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Columbus McKinnon. Joining me on the call are David Wilson, our President and CEO; and Greg Rustowicz, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of the second quarter fiscal '23 financial results, which we released this morning. And if not, you can access the release as well as the slides that will accompany our conversation today on our website at columbusmckinnon.com. After our formal presentation, we will open the line for Q&A. So if you'll turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I'll review the safe harbor statement. You should be aware that we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussions as well as during the Q&A sessi