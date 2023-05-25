Q4 2023 Columbus McKinnon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Columbus McKinnon Corporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Columbus McKinnon. Thank you. You may begin.



Deborah K. Pawlowski - Kei Advisors LLC - Chairman, CEO and Founder



Thank you, Latonya, and good morning, everyone.



We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Columbus McKinnon. Joining me here for the quarterly conference call are David Wilson, our President and CEO; and Greg Rustowicz, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of the third quarter -- fourth quarter fiscal '23 financial results, which we released earlier this morning as well as the slides that will accompany our conversation today. If not, they are available on our website at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. David and Greg will provide their formal remarks, after which we will open the line for questions.



If you will turn to Sli