Q3 2024 Columbus McKinnon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Columbus McKinnon third-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kristine Moser, Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer.



Kristine Moser - Columbus McKinnon Corp - VP Investor Relations and Treasurer



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone to Columbus McKinnon's fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The earnings release and presentation are available for download on our investor relations website at investorrelations.cmco.com.



On the call with me today are David Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Rustowicz, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, David and Greg will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter. But before we begin our remarks, please let me remind you that we have our safe harbor statement on slide 2.



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements in regards