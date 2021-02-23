Q4 2020 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Collin Jones, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Sir, you may begin.



Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez Balboa.



Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.



In addition, we will also use certain non-G