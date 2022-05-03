Cumulus Media Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Andrew W. Hobson - Cumulus Media Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Cumulus Media.



I would like to call the meeting to order.



I am Andy Hobson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. For the safety of our stockholders, employees and community, we are again holding our annual meeting virtually via webcast.



I will conduct the meeting in accordance with the agenda and the rules of conduct, which can be accessed via the Rules of Conduct link of the meeting website. The agenda for the meeting should be displayed on your screen. We encourage you to review these documents, particularly with respect to the procedures outlined for voting, questions and issues during the meeting.



Please note that the meeting is being recorded by the company. However, any other recording of the meeting or copying materials presented at the meeting, including screen shots, by any participant is prohibited.



First, I would like to introduce the other members of our Board of Directors who ar