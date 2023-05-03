Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd at Aegis Virtual Conference Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Dale Pfost - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome. I'm Dale Pfost, CEO of Chemomab. And we are delighted to be presenting at the Ageas Conference today. I'm joined today by Adi Mor, our Co-Founder and CSO, Matt Frankel, our CMO, and Don Marvin, our EVP, COO, and CFO. Please refer to our forward-looking statements and risk factors, including those on file with the SEC.



Here's why we're so excited about Chemomab, in four key points we'll cover today. We have a unique dual activity target with disease-modifying potential addressing fundamental mechanisms of fibro-inflammatory disease. We've worked towards derisking our programs through 10 years of extensive preclinical studies reinforced by four completed clinical trials.



We expect to have two Phase 2 readouts in 2024, and we're addressing lethal diseases with high unmet need that