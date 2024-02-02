Graco Inc Director Eric Etchart Sells 11,378 Company Shares

On February 2, 2024, Eric Etchart, a director at Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG), sold 11,378 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 17,378 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Graco Inc is a renowned manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components. The company's products are used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries.

The insider transaction history for Graco Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 17 recorded sales and only 1 insider buy.

On the valuation front, Graco Inc's shares were trading at $85.71 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.573 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 29.37, above both the industry median of 19.94 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.07, with a GF Value of $80.06, indicating that Graco Inc was Fairly Valued at the time of the insider's transaction.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

