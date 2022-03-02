Cimpress PLC Mid-Year Strategy Update Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the video webcast of Cimpress' midyear Strategy Update. I'm Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Cimpress. This event is being hosted by Robert Keane, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cimpress and CEO of Vista; and Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and CFO of Cimpress and CFO of Vista. This call will be in 2 parts, a presentation from Robert and Sean that will be about 45 minutes and then a live Q&A session where Robert and Sean will be joined by other members of Vista and Upload and Print leadership teams. We will answer both pre-submitted questions and live questions. You can submit questions via the questions and answers box at the bottom left of your screen at any point during this meeting. We plan to wrap up after about 90 minutes.



So before I start, I will note that in this session, we will make statements about the future. We may be wrong about our predictions and our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined on this slide an