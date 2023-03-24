Cimpress PLC Mid-Year Strategy Update Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the video webcast of Cimpress' Midyear Investor Update. I'm Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Cimpress.



Joining me today are Robert Keane, our Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cimpress; Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and CFO of Cimpress and of our largest business, Vista; and Florian Baumgartner, CEO of Vista.



So today's session is going to go until 9:30 Eastern U.S. time and is going to be split between prepared content and live Q&A. (Operator Instructions) Non-GAAP reconciliations are posted in the webcast viewer under the handouts tab and once the replay is posted at ir.cimpress.com.



So before we start, I will note that, in this session, we're going to make statements about the future. Boy, are we going to make statements about the future. We may be wrong about our predictions, and our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined on this slide and in detail in our SEC filings. We invite you to read them.

