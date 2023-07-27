Q4 2023 Cimpress PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cimpress Quarter for Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. I'd like to introduce Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.



Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Abigail, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. With us today are Robert Keane, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Quinn, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. I hope you've all had a chance to read our earnings document and our annual letter to investors, both published yesterday. .



We appreciate the time you have dedicated to understand our results, commentary and outlook. This live Q&A session will last 45 minutes to an hour, and we'll answer both presubmitted and live questions. You can submit questions live via the questions and answers box at the bottom left of your screen.



Before we start, I'll note that in this session, we will make statements about the future. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined in detail in our SEC filings and in the