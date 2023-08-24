Aug 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Dave Mossberg - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Moderator



I'm Dave Mossberg from Three Part. We do have Cimpress, we met them in March through -- trying to figure out who introduce us to the name, but a really smart investor introduced us to this name. And they were able to do our virtual conferences, the first one they've done live. And I really do think there's a lot more room to go in the stock.



And from the company, are Sean Quinn. I'll turn it over to over to Sean.



Sean Quinn - Cimpress plc - EVP & CFO



Great. Thanks a lot, Dave, and thanks, everyone who's joined us here in person for the last session of the day on a very hot day in Chicago.



So I'm Sean Quinn, I'm the CFO of Cimpress. I'm joined here by Meredith Burns as well, who leads investor relations and sustainability for us. I've been at the company for 14 years, along with Meredith actually. And so, I'm happy to give you an overview of Cimpress today.



Cimpress is the leader in mass customization for print, and we serve over 15 million customers a year with custom marketing