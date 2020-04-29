Chimerix Inc DSTAT Clinical Update Conference Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. And welcome to the Chimerix DSTAT Clinical Program Update Conference Call.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing the initiation of a Phase II/III study of dociparstat sodium for the treatment of acute lung injury, or ALI, for patients with severe COVID-19. Also, last evening, we issued a press release announcing the FDA's clearance for a rolling NDA submission of BCV as a countermeasure for smallpox. These press releases are available on the company's website at www.chimerix.com. You may also access today's call via webcast on the Investors section of the Chimerix website. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the event