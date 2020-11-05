Q3 2020 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release in our Investors section of the website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; and Chief Scientific Officer, Randall Lanier.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and