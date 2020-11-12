Nov 12, 2020 / 09:15PM GMT

Andrew E. Singer - Credit Suisse Group AG - MD of Healthcare Investment Banking Division



Hello, and good afternoon. It's Andy Singer with Credit Suisse. I'm very happy to introduce to you the management team of Chimerix, the team that I've known for many years. They have a very successful track record in business operations, drug development and strategy with a very successful exit at their prior company, Endocyte, which as you, I'm sure, aware was sold to Novartis and a very successful exit, and now the team is at Chimerix. And here today to tell you about their programs is Mike Sherman, who's the Chief Executive Officer; Mike Andriole, who's the CBO and CFO; and then Allen Melemed, who's the Chief Medical Officer.



So with that, I'll turn it over to Mike.



Michael A. Sherman - Chimerix, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Andy. And let me bring my presentation up and make sure we're in sharing mode here. Great. Andy, thanks for having us. Always great to present at this conference, and it's particularly fun to present here when we've got some up