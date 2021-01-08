Jan 08, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Chimerix Oncoceutics acquisition conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Mike Sherman. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael A. Sherman - Chimerix, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Really pleased to be able to share with you our excitement about the acquisition of Oncoceutics and their pipeline of precision small molecule oncology assets. With me on the call today is Mike Andriole, Chief Financial and Business Officer; Allen Melemed, our Chief Medical Officer; Randall Lanier, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Josh Allen, Scientific Officer -- Chief Scientific Officer of Oncoceutics.



My comments today will follow a presentation that we posted on the Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of our website, so please feel free to follow along. The (inaudible) teams executed extremely well in advancing brincidofovir this year, now well into the NDA re