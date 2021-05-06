Q1 2021 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release in our Investors section of the website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; Chief Scientific Officer, Randall Lanier; and Chief Technology Officer of Imipridones, Josh Allen.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning o