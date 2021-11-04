Q3 2021 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued our third quarter financial results press release and a separate release reporting positive top line results from the ONC201 recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma. You can access those press releases in our Investor Relations section of the website.



With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; Allen Melemed, our Chief Medical Officer; and Josh Allen, our Chief Technology Officer of Imipridones.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statem