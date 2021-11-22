Nov 22, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Conference Call. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Will O'Connor of Stern Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Will OâConnor - Stern Investor Relations, Inc. - Associate



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix ONC201 data conference call. On Friday, we issued a press release announcing the data and analysis of ONC201 in Recurrent H3 K27M-mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma. These data were then presented over the weekend at the Society for Neuro Oncology annual meeting. You can access this press release as well as the slide presentation that we'll be reviewing this morning in the Investors section of the Chimerix website.



With me on today's call are Dr. Isabella Arrillaga, Director of Neuro Oncology Clinical Trials at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; Mike Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix; and Dr. Allen Melemed, Chief Medical Officer of Chimerix. Dr. Josh Allen, Chief Technology Officer o