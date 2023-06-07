Chimerix Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies - Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name is Maury Raycroft, and I'm one of the Biotech Analysts at Jefferies. I'm happy to introduce our guest today, Mike Sherman, President and CEO of Chimerix, and Mike Andriole, the CFO. This is going to be a fireside chat format. Thanks so much for joining us today.



Mike Sherman - Chimerix, Inc. - CEO



Thanks for having us, Maury.



Mike Andriole - Chimerix, Inc. - CFO and Chief Business Officer



Thanks, Maury.



Maury Raycroft - Jefferies - Analyst



And maybe to start off if -- for those who are new to the story, if you want to provide a one minute intro to Chimerix.



Mike Sherman - Chimerix, Inc. - CEO



Sure. Our most advanced program, ONC201 or dordaviprone is being developed in H3 K27M, so a genetically mutated patient population within glioma. The Phase 2 trial, which is the basis for advancing to that gave us a really good insight into definitive durable responses in the relapse s