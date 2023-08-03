Q2 2023 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Michelle LaSpaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.



Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release related to our second quarter operating update. You can access the press release in our Investors section of the website.



With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; and Chief Technology Officer, Josh Allen. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors. These ris