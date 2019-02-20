Feb 20, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Asiya Merchant - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Research Analyst
We have Comtech Telecommunications here with us today and to my left is Mike Bondi, he's the CFO of Comtech; to his left, we have Mike Porcelain, he's the COO of Comtech. Before we start, I just want to contact maybe the management here to provide a little bit of overview. It's not a company that many might be aware of, so it would help just to have a high-level overview of Comtech, what segments they play in. They have 2 very different divisions and how they interrelate before we jump into Q&A.
Michael D. Porcelain - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Senior VP & COO
Sure. Thank you, Asiya. My name is Mike Porcelain, I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Comtech. And I mentioned it to Asiya this morning that we're actually pretty happy. We're the smallest company here at the Global Industrial Conference. So I know many of you that are here and are listening on the webcast may not be familiar with Comtech. So we do appreciate Citi Bank giving us the opportunity to present here.
So
Comtech Telecommunications Corp at Citi Global Industrials Conference Transcript
Feb 20, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...